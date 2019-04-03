Timewarp Records and Grand View Market host a dual concert on Venice Boulevard

Drop by downtown Mar Vista to double your live music listening pleasure this Saturday night. From 7 p.m. to midnight, Venice Boulevard’s Timewarp Records and Grand View Market split hosting duties for Westside Revival’s indie band celebration “Block Party.” While one band breaks down in one venue, mosey on over next door for more music or a beer.

Indie rockers Glowbird kick things off at Grand View Market starting at 7:30 p.m., followed by an 8 p.m. set by rock sibling trio Speed of Light at Timewarp. Saticoy plays folk strings and harmonies back at Grand View at 8:30 p.m., and Venice-bred artist Sunny War brings her genre defying blend of blues to Grand View Market at 9:30 p.m. Country-rock singer Gabrielle Graves, local street festival regular Piel, pop-rock band Looner, and Venice’s Little Galaxies are also on the bill.

Westside Revival is an effort by local musician Aaron Mendoza to revive the local live music scene, and “Block Party” is organized in collaboration with Westerner band’s Cooper Bombadil, MRVAMPIRE’s Leo Christov-Moore, sound artist Farmer Dave Scher, the Mar Vista Art Walk and CBR productions.

—Tygre Patchell-Evans

Head to Timewarp Records (12204 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista) or Grand View Market (12210 Venice Blvd.) for Westside Revival’s “Block Party,” starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (April 6). Follow @westside_revival on Instagram or visit facebook.com/marvistaartwalk for updates.