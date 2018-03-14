KXLU Fest IV brings underground music into the light

Pinky Pinky, Mndsgn and Band Aparte have serious L.A. indie cred

Fans of Loyola Marymount University’s student radio station know to expect the unexpected when they dial in KXLU 88.9-FM. That — and endless discoveries of forgotten aural treasures and new, unsigned bands — is what makes it worth the listen.

This Sunday, KXLU has assembled a heady lineup of L.A.-based indie bands for KXLU IV, a free outdoor campus concert reflecting the station’s DIY ethos and eclectic programming.

Electronic hip-hop producer Mndsgn (pronounced “mind design”), a master of smooth grooves and hypnotic beats, headlines an otherwise punk-heavy roster. Band Aparte brings a beachy blend of West Coast goth rock. All-female three-piece Pinky Pinky — among the latest darlings of the indie-alt blogosphere — offers a retro psychedelic sound. “Garage cow punk” band Wild Wing could get a little country. And expect an ’80s underground-meets-primal-scream vibe from Sextile.

A record swap and food trucks round out an afternoon of music that’s open to all ages. Even better, there’s free parking!

—Christina Campodonico

KXLU Fest IV happens from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday (March 18) on Lawton Plaza at Loyola Marymount University, 1 LMU Dr., Westchester. Free. kxlu.com

Share