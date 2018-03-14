KXLU Fest IV brings underground music into the light

Fans of Loyola Marymount University’s student radio station know to expect the unexpected when they dial in KXLU 88.9-FM. That — and endless discoveries of forgotten aural treasures and new, unsigned bands — is what makes it worth the listen.

This Sunday, KXLU has assembled a heady lineup of L.A.-based indie bands for KXLU IV, a free outdoor campus concert reflecting the station’s DIY ethos and eclectic programming.

Electronic hip-hop producer Mndsgn (pronounced “mind design”), a master of smooth grooves and hypnotic beats, headlines an otherwise punk-heavy roster. Band Aparte brings a beachy blend of West Coast goth rock. All-female three-piece Pinky Pinky — among the latest darlings of the indie-alt blogosphere — offers a retro psychedelic sound. “Garage cow punk” band Wild Wing could get a little country. And expect an ’80s underground-meets-primal-scream vibe from Sextile.

A record swap and food trucks round out an afternoon of music that’s open to all ages. Even better, there’s free parking!

—Christina Campodonico

KXLU Fest IV happens from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday (March 18) on Lawton Plaza at Loyola Marymount University, 1 LMU Dr., Westchester. Free. kxlu.com