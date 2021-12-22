Get into the holiday spirit with festive holiday cocktail recipes
By Kamala Kirk
If you’re hosting for the holidays, get your guests into the festive spirit by creating custom cocktails such as a Spiced Espresso Martini or a Winter Highball.
Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica shares four holiday cocktail recipes that are easy to whip up and guaranteed to impress others, perfect for your seasonal celebrations.
Seasonal Sour
1 oz Makers Mark
1 oz Lemon Juice
.5 oz Simple Syrup
Float Pessimist Wine
Garnish luxardo and apple slice
Spiced Espresso Martini
2 oz Tito’s
2 oz Espresso
.5 oz Kahlua Pumpkin
Splash Caramel and Chocolate Syrup
Garnish winter seasoning on half of glass
Lemon Meringue Martini
2 oz Limoncello
.75 oz Kettle Citron
1.25 oz Lemonade
1 oz Heavy Cream or Half and Half
Garnish bay leaf and/or lemon wheel
Winter Highball
2 oz Tito’s
2 oz Ginger Beer
2 oz Cranberry
Garnish powdered sugar thyme with
dried fruit wheel
Highball/Collins glass
Hotel Casa del Mar
1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica
310-581-5533
hotelcasadelmar.com