Get into the holiday spirit with festive holiday cocktail recipes

By Kamala Kirk

If you’re hosting for the holidays, get your guests into the festive spirit by creating custom cocktails such as a Spiced Espresso Martini or a Winter Highball.

Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica shares four holiday cocktail recipes that are easy to whip up and guaranteed to impress others, perfect for your seasonal celebrations.

Seasonal Sour

1 oz Makers Mark

1 oz Lemon Juice

.5 oz Simple Syrup

Float Pessimist Wine

Garnish luxardo and apple slice

Spiced Espresso Martini

2 oz Tito’s

2 oz Espresso

.5 oz Kahlua Pumpkin

Splash Caramel and Chocolate Syrup

Garnish winter seasoning on half of glass

Lemon Meringue Martini

2 oz Limoncello

.75 oz Kettle Citron

1.25 oz Lemonade

1 oz Heavy Cream or Half and Half

Garnish bay leaf and/or lemon wheel

Winter Highball

2 oz Tito’s

2 oz Ginger Beer

2 oz Cranberry

Garnish powdered sugar thyme with

dried fruit wheel

Highball/Collins glass

Hotel Casa del Mar

1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica

310-581-5533

hotelcasadelmar.com