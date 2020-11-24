Get your fix this fall with festive coffees and cocktails from local spots

By Kamala Kirk

As the weather gets colder and the air feels crisper, many of us are looking for a little pick-me-up, and what better way to boost your spirits than with a tasty beverage? The fall season brings a variety of seasonal favorites and crafty coffees (including a few cocktails) that will instantly lift your spirits.

They’re perfect for any occasion and time of day, not to mention that you’re supporting local businesses when you order one of these festive drinks.

House Pumpkin Spice Latte (Interstellar, Santa Monica)

A go-to seasonal favorite, this beverage is made with fresh Kabocha squash puree in place of the artificial syrups that can be found in most pumpkin spice latte drinks. Cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and Mexican vanilla capture the essence of fall for a perfectly festive libation.

Founded by husband and wife Angie and Daniel Kim, Interstellar opened earlier this year and embraces the idea of America as a cultural melting pot, aiming to create a comfortable space with food, wine and coffee.

Kate Up Late Cocktail (Bull & Butterfly, Playa Vista)

Made with Black Cow Vodka, Diplomatico Reserve, J. Rieger Amaro and nitro cold brew, this cocktail is the perfect way to round out your meal and is best enjoyed during a cozy fall evening on the patio.

The newly-opened Bull & Butterfly, founded by restaurant veterans Alan and Heidi Jackson, features a California-inspired menu that offers reimagined steakhouse classics with influences ranging from Guadalupe to Paso Robles.

Sweet Potato Spice Latte (Destroyer, Culver City)

This cozy drink offers the comforting flavors of sweet potato and spice and can be served hot or cold depending on your preference. Satisfy that sweet tooth by pairing it with an apricot and sweet potato spice cake with currants and crème fraiche.

The brainchild of Michelin-starred Chef Jordan Kahn, Destroyer is a minimalist daytime café that serves Scandinavian-style breakfast and lunch, in addition to a robust menu of coffee and tea, house-made baked goods, and specialty food items.

Cold Brew Cocktail (SOL Mexican Cocina, Playa Vista)

While coffee and tequila might sound like an unusual pairing, the rich Corralejo Reposado used as the base spirit for this cocktail results in a well-balanced drink that any coffee drinker will love. It also includes hazelnut espresso liqueur, 1921 Crema, Stumptown Cold Brew coffee and is finished off with cinnamon dust.

SOL’s menu of fresh and simple Baja cuisine highlights flavors and experiences inspired by the best of coastal Mexico. With four locations, including one in Playa Vista, the restaurant provides a lively setting of modern Mexican design, along with an impressive selection of more than 100 types of tequila and fine mezcals.