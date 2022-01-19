LMU to host New Music on the Bluff Festival

By Kamala Kirk

Loyola Marymount University’s Music Department is once again hosting its New Music on the Bluff Festival in April, and is currently seeking composition submissions from high school or junior college students.

Eight finalists will have their pieces performed by LMU’s world-renowned music faculty in the culminating live concert in LMU’s Murphy Recital Hall, which will be broadcast on the Internet and on KXLU 88.9 Los Angeles. They will also have access to masterclasses, meet and greets, and private composition lessons with festival faculty.

LMU’s New Music on the Bluff Festival is a composition competition and new music festival for current high school and junior college students, inviting talented young composers from the U.S. and beyond to submit scores for consideration.

Students currently enrolled in either high school/secondary education or in a two-year undergraduate degree program (junior college or community college) are invited to submit one or more pieces or songs for the festival.

The festival will be held on April 29 and 30 at LMU. Applications are due electronically by Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Apply here:

bit.ly/3rq5IxY