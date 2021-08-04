Free workouts offered on Third Street Promenade through September

By Kamala Kirk

Downtown Santa Monica Inc. in partnership with Fit Girl Club LA is hosting Self-Care Saturdays weekly through September 25 on the Third Street Promenade.

Classes are free and vary per week with a diverse mix of workout styles including yoga, kickboxing, barre, cardio, hip hop, and more. Participants are encourage to bring their own yoga mat, towel and water for maximum enjoyment.

Local minority-owned businesses are also featured during the workout series, offering creative and often handmade items with a self-care focus.

Visitors are encouraged to mix and mingle with like-minded fitness enthusiasts, shop, dine or check out the celebrated Santa Monica Farmers Market, open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.

Fit Girl Club was founded in 2015 to find other like-minded people in Los Angeles to work out with at local studios, hiking trails or beaches. Since then, the community has grown to over 5,000 women living in LA and has launched several city chapters with members becoming city leaders. Every month, Fit Girl Club hosts sponsored meet-ups, fundraisers and shopping parties. Their goal is to support women in business, fitness, health and beauty.

Downtown Santa Monica Inc. is a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) that works with the city of Santa Monica to manage services and operations in Downtown Santa Monica that promote economic stability, growth and community life within Downtown Santa Monica. Downtown Santa Monica Inc. manages the Property-based Business Assessment District (PBAS) that encompasses the area bounded by Ocean Avenue, Wilshire Boulevard, Lincoln Boulevard and the Santa Monica Freeway.

Classes are held Saturdays through September 25. There are 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. sessions, each offering a different type of workout. All classes are free, but registration is required. .

For a full class schedule, visit downtownsm.com/self-care-saturdays.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/selfcaresantamonica