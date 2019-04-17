Some of Santa Monica’s finest serve up cafe fare for a good cause this Tuesday (April 23). From 8 to 11 a.m., members of the Santa Monica College Police Department step in to wait tables at OP Cafe (3117 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica) in honor of National Administrative Professionals Week and to raise funds for the Special Olympics. Twenty percent of proceeds will be donated to the California Chapter of the Special Olympics. The SMC Police also offer rides to the cafe at 7:45, 8:30, 9, 9:30, 10 or 10:30 a.m. from the SMC Police Station (1718 Pearl St., Santa Monica). Call (310) 434-4608 or follow @smc_collegepolice on Instagram for updates.