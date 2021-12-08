Blue Pacific Yachting celebrates grand reopening in Marina del Rey

By Kamala Kirk

In celebration of its grand reopening, Blue Pacific Yachting recently hosted a celebration outside of their brand-new office on the waterfront in Marina del Rey.

The event included live music, light appetizers and refreshments, tours of the new office, a ribbon cutting with the LAX Coastal Chamber of commerce, a sunset sail, and raffle prizes that included classes, charters and apparel.

Blue Pacific Yachting has been in business for over 30 years and was forced to move due to the redevelopment of the county-owned parcels. It is the premier sailing and powerboating school, charter and club. In addition to an array of classes that range from Beginning Sailing to Docking Certification, the company also offers charters for a variety of boats ranging from catamarans to luxury yachts.

Blue Pacific Yachting Boating Club Memberships are also available and include special member rates on charters and classes year round, members-only events, use of local yacht club facilities, and special rates on select charter boats, group sails, adventure sailing, and gear and equipment.

“Blue Pacific Yachting has provided certified sailing and powerboating training here in Marina del Rey for over 30 years,” said Mollie Perlman, general manager of Blue Pacific Yachting. “Our team is so excited to continue to provide top level instruction and charters to the community and visitors form our beautiful new waterfront location. Thank you to everyone who attended our grand reopening/ribbon cutting and celebrated with us. It was such a fun and joyful event. We were so very grateful for the community’s support. And a big thanks to the LAX Coastal Chamber for their support as well.”

Blue Pacific Yachting

4519 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey

310-305-7245

bluepacificyachting.com