A luscious milk-free milkshake might sound like something out of a vegan fever dream, but at Pop’s Burgers & Shakes it might just be a delicious new reality.

Pop’s is the latest addition to the SocialEats dining collective in Third Street Promenade’s Gallery Food Hall. The fast-casual burger concept officially opens Saturday (March 14) with a 2 p.m. beer toast and a bash that meat-lovers, vegans and vegetarians alike can enjoy.

Choose from a Creekstone Farms beef patty or an Impossible plant-based burger with vegan aioli, vegan American cheese, pickles, caramelized onions and vegan butter. Double or quadruple the deliciousness with two patties or a “quad” stacked with four. Carb-conscious diners can have their burger wrapped with lettuce, while carnivores and egg-lovers can add bacon or a gooey over easy egg on top.

Classic chocolate and vanilla shakes made with real ice cream (and an optional shot of bourbon) are a satisfying complement to any burger, or make your shake vegan by opting for an oat milk concoction topped with coconut whip. Craft beer is also on tap.

The first 100 customers to follow @eatpopsburgers on Instagram get a free side of onion rings with their order, military veterans get special discounts, and active armed services members can receive a free meal with ID during the grand opening.

— Stephanie Bell

Pop’s Burgers & Shakes is located at 1315 Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica. Visit popsburgers.com.