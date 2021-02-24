City of Culver City, Culver City Exchange Club and Girl Scouts Bring Valentines to Seniors

By Kamala Kirk

The city of Culver City and the Exchange Club of Culver City recently joined together to distribute more than 600 Valentine’s Day plants to residents in assisted living and skilled nursing facilities throughout the community.

The Exchange Club of Culver City is a community service organization that is made up of members who reside, own businesses or work in Culver City and the surrounding area.

The City’s Economic Recovery Task Force’s Nonprofit Working group worked with the Exchange Club to develop the program concept to connect to individuals who are the most isolated during the pandemic. On Feb. 12, the city’s Fire Department and Community Risk Reduction team safely delivered more than 600 cactus plants to senior citizens.

“I’m proud to acknowledge the work of our city staff, the Girl Scouts and our Exchange Club who are continually dedicated to bring support and happiness to our senior community,” said Culver City Mayor Alex Fisch.

The resilient cactus plants were selected because they symbolize hope and growth, and serve as a tangible reminder that better days are ahead, especially now as vaccine distribution gains momentum.

The Exchange Club also coordinated with the Culver City Girl Scouts to ensure that each plant was accompanied by a colorful Valentine.

“Our club jumped on this idea after hearing that so many in skilled, assisted and senior care facilities were shut off from their family and friends due to COVID-19,” said Jeff Cooper, president of the Exchange Club of Culver City. “Together, with the city’s support and the Girl Scouts’ hard work, the three groups worked collaboratively to enrich the lives of many in Culver City that needed that little something to brighten their days.”