California Heritage Museum hosts annual fundraising flea market sale

By Kamala Kirk

If you’re looking for reasonably priced holiday gifts that support a good cause, California Heritage Museum’s annual flea market sale is back and features a variety of unique items at major bargains. Items for sale include signed limited-edition prints by well-known California artists, jewelry, skateboards and surfboards, glassware, Monterey furniture, Madame Alexander dolls and more.

The event originally started out as an outdoor tile sale that brought in tile dealers and vendors from Nevada, Arizona and Northern California. It was held on the first Saturday in June for the past 16 years and grew to become an outdoor fair and event that sold outdoor items.

Artwork is donated by local artists and prints produced by well-known artists on behalf of the museum. People also donate Mexicana items, dishes and a variety of other things for the sale.

“We got enough feedback from people who said that they couldn’t come on that date, so we switched it to indoors and in our upstairs gallery for a holiday fundraiser for the museum, usually during October and November,” says Tobi Smith, executive director of California Heritage Museum. “Due to COVID-19, it is now by appointment only and a perfect place to buy a holiday gift. We will all be wearing masks and will practice social distancing. We would like people to call and make appointments.”

All proceeds from the sale, which will go on for approximately two months, will go towards maintaining the museum’s community arts programs. California Heritage Museum is a nonprofit community organization that is committed to promoting the diversity and rich history of California’s heritage.

To make an appointment, call 310-392-8537. For more information, visit californiaheritagemuseum.org