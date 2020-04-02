Make dinner memorable with meals (and drinks!) from these local eateries

Compiled by Anthony Torrise and Christina Campodonico

Cabin fever is starting to strike throughout the Westside and beyond. (Even the specter of COVID-19 could not keep many away from our beautiful beaches and bike paths the weekend before last.) With quarantine measures set to last at least through April 19, food delivery has become a savior for many.

Thankfully California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has made these trying times a little easier by authorizing a temporary statewide measure that allows alcoholic beverages to be taken to-go or delivered with food, as long as they have a secured lid on top. From make-your-own pizza kits to to-go margaritas, local restaurants are also coming up with creative ways to liven up mealtime. Check out these unique food and drink combos!

Fresh Fish & Wine from Dudley Market

Order some freshly caught fish and a bottle of fine French wine from Venice’s Dudley Market. Owner Conner Mitchell catches much of the fish that ends up on the menu himself and sells them whole or by the fillet. The menu changes daily, but all wine is 30% to 50% off right now. Order online, call or DM @dudleymarketvenice to see what’s available. (Venmo @dudleymarketvenice to make a donation for gas to the restaurant’s fishing boat.)

9 Dudley Ave., Venice

| (310) 392-0825 |

dudleymarketvenice.com

Premixed Cocktails and Take & Bake Cookie Dough from Playa Provisions

Whether you’re hankering for a triple pretzel burger with cheddar cheese and caramelized onions or a Vietnamese chicken and rice bowl with shredded veggies, herbs, and fish sauce, this beachside restaurant by culinary power couple Brooke Williamson and Nick Roberts knows how to serve up a delicous meal. Top it off with grab ‘n’ go chocolate chip cookie dough or cookie decorating kits for the kids to enjoy at home. Parents can treat themselves to premixed take-out house margaritas, mules or barrel-aged old fashions. Delivery is available via Uber Eats.

119 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey | (310) 683-5019

| playaprovisions.com

DIY Pizza from Tower Pizza

If you’re looking to do more with dinnertime than just order delivery, now you can make Tower Pizza’s delicious, fresh-made pies in the comfort of your own home. The Westchester pizza staple (also offering burgers, sandwiches and salads for delivery via DoorDash) has created make-your-own pizza kits, which is sure to bring some culinary fun to the kitchen for your kids! You can feel good about this delivery, too. Thanks to a generous donation, Tower Pizza is taking the time to deliver their pies to first responders and emergency room staff.

8351 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester | (310) 410-0986 | towerpizza.com

Sangria and Hand Sanitzer via Sharky’s Woodfired Mexican Grill

This Mexican food favorite is offering not only their classic burritos and tacos, but they now offer wine and sangria for delivery. Owner Tony Sher is also offering to personally deliver orders to the elderly as well. Sharky’s convenience store (located next to the restaurant) is currently offering supplies like hand sanitizers, paper towels and toilet paper, so stop by if you’re running low! Delivery is available via DoorDash and Postmates. Call to add wine to your order.

4731 Glencoe Ave., Marina

del Rey | (310) 301-4441

| sharkys.com

Palomas and Mules To-Go from Cinco

Satisfy your cravings for hearty Oaxacan-style cuisine and spirits from Cinco. If you’re looking for something messy, their Cinco Nachos are your answer. For those that want something on the leaner side, the fresh mahi fish tacos are the way to go. Cinco offers a selection of margaritas (which also come spicy!), beers, cocktails (palomas and Mexican Mules) to-go. Delivery is available through DoorDash.

7241 W. Manchester Ave., Westchester | cincola.com

| (310) 510-0895

Margaritas Delivered via Sol Cocina

Playa Vista’s upscale Baja taco house now offers their housemade margaritas individually ($10) or by the pitcher ($35) on their takeout menu (in addition to beer and wine). Pair with their melty and meaty Vampiro Taco wrapped in a double tortilla. Yum!

12775 Millenium Drive, #160, Playa Vista| (424) 289-0066

| solcocina.com