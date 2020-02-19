Compiled by Anthony Torrise

Take a bite out of the weekend (and coming week) with these seven tasty food events:

Pints With Purpose @ INclave

Feb. 22, noon to 4 p.m.

The People Concern and INclave Marina del Rey host the second annual Pints with Purpose event to bring people together to address homelessness in our community. Sample a selection of beers with complementary bites and enter a raffle for a chance to win exciting prizes. Tickets are $10 to $45. 21+ only.

4065 Glencoe Ave., Marina del Rey | pintswithpurpose.funraise.org

California Dairy Dispensary @ 1108 Abbot Kinney

Feb. 22, noon to 6 p.m.

Dairy lovers can indulge in the creamy flavors of Golden State cheeses, butters, flavored yogurts and rolled ice cream at this pop-up styled after a cannabis dispensary but with none of the THC. These natural edibles are CBD-based (that’s not cannabidiol but California-based dairy) and legal in all 50 states. 😉

RSVP to reserve a spot.

1108 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice | cadairydispensary.eventbrite.com

(If dairy is really not your thing, Direct Action Everywhere – Los Angeles is planning a “Let Dairy Die” protest from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1234 Pacific Ave., Venice. Visit facebook.com/directactioneverywhere for details.)

Plant Based 101 @ HŌMTOWN Yoga

Feb. 23, 3 to 4 p.m.

Shelley Croft is the founder of Living Veg and the mother of three vegan kids. She’ll show you how to live a more plant-based lifestyle. Gain tools, tips and knowledge on how to get started with tasty snacks provided.

5921 Center Drive, Westchester | homtownyoga.com/events

Wine Camp @ Lunetta

Feb. 24, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Wine industry expert Ian Blackburn breaks down the basics of vino in just two hours. Learn how wine is made, how to taste and describe it, how to pair and serve it, and much more. Taste seven wines and learn how to pick out just the right bottle. Tickets are $75.

2420 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica | eventbrite.com

Everytable Lounge Grand Opening @ SMC

Feb. 25, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Everytable is on a mission to bring fresh, made-from-scratch, affordable grab-n-go foods to those who need it most. Celebrate the grand opening of the Everytable Lounge at Santa Monica College with a free food sampling, games, giveaways and music from KCRW’s DJ Mario Cotto. The new lounge features smart fridges with meals for students costing $5 or less. Free.

1660 Stewart St., Santa Monica | smc.edu.

Caliza Winery Winemaker Dinner @ Rustic Kitchen Market & Cafe

Caliza Winery’s Carl Bowker guides diners through a four-course meal focused on wine and food pairing. Try Caliza’s “Kissing Cousins” white Rhone blend with seared scallops and snap peas in a pistachio pesto and orange-and-yellow tomato puree. Try a Caliza “Azimuth” Rhone blend with duck breast in blueberry wine sauce, then a rosemary-crusted lamb chop with Caliza’s “Companion” cabernet-syrah blend. Tickets are $109 per person, with a $25 deposit to reserve your spot.

3523 S Centinela Ave., Mar Vista | rustickitchen.revelup.com.

Taste of St. Joseph Center @ Playa Studios

Feb. 27, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Sample some of the Westside’s best restaurants for a good cause. This food festival featuring Ashland Hill, The Butcher’s Daughter, Huckleberry, The Mar Vista, American Beauty, Playa Provisions and Sunny Spot benefits St. Joseph Center’s culinary training program, which helps formerly homeless and low-income people find jobs in the food services industry. Santa Monica Brew Works is providing the beer, and Pali Wines is pouring the wine. Tickets start at $106.

11260 Playa Ct., Culver City | stjosephctr.org