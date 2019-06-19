Playa del Rey gets a ‘pint-sized’ music festival — Shackchella

Indio has Coachella. For many years, L.A. had “Brokechella.” Now Playa del Rey has its own ‘chella.

The first-ever Shackchella Music & Art Festival happens this Saturday afternoon at Playa del Rey’s beloved beer and burger joint, The Shack.

Billed as “PdR’s pint-sized music fest,” Shackchella transforms the bar’s parking lot into an open-air beer garden for the event, with concerts by rock ‘n’ roll band Sure Dude at 2 p.m., cover band Kiki and the Bisquits at 4 p.m., and The Dair Band at 5:30 p.m.

The celebration also features the work of eight artists who’ve donated pieces to the event, and a 50/50 raffle in which half of the proceeds go to the winner(s) and half go to charity. The whole event benefits West L.A. animal rescue The Dawg Squad.

If you’re feeling extra Playa-proud, don’t forget to take home a Shack hat.

— Christina Campodonico

Shackchella happens from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday (June 22) in the parking lot of The Shack, 185 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey. Follow @theshack_pdr on Instagram or visit facebook.com/theshackpdr for updates.