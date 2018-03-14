The tech giant Venice loves to hate will move most of its workers to Santa Monica

By Jason McGahan

Snap Inc., the $28-billion parent company of the disappearing message app Snapchat, is largely pulling up stakes in Venice — and many longtime locals couldn’t be happier.

The tech goliath founded in a beachfront Venice bungalow in 2011 is vacating a large chunk of its network of Venice office space to consolidate operations in a corporate office park near Santa Monica Airport.

Snap’s years of rapid patchwork expansion in Venice as the neighborhood swiftly gentrified drew the ire of local activists who blame the company for driving out longtime local businesses and residents. Snap, they say, added too much vanilla to the funky mix of people and cultures Venice is famous for.

As the real estate information site Costar first reported, Snap has put 14 of its Venice Beach office locations —a total of 163,000 square feet — up for sublease. More than half of it, about 93,000 square feet, is along the Venice Boardwalk.

Venice Dogz: An Alliance for the Preservation of Venice, a foe of Snap’s expansion in the community, issued a statement on March 2 that its members are “delighted to hear” of the company’s retreat from Venice, adding: “We hope they continue to move out of their remaining locations.”

