Bring a fiesta of flavors home with eats from these local Mexican restaurants

By Anthony Torrise

Cinco De Mayo has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean that Mexican food is off the table. (When are tacos ever a bad idea?) In Southern California, there’s no shortage of amazing places with both authentic and experimental flavors. These are just a few to check out locally for delivery or to-go. With extensive menus, finding the perfect meal and drink pairing is nothing to worry about.

Baja Cantina

This Venice fixture is serving up some tasty dishes for those who want a traditional Mexican meal or something with a tropical twist. The mango enchilada is sweet and savory, and the blackened burrito has fresh chicken and prawns with a flurry of flavor.

311 Washington Blvd. at Sanborn Ave., Marina del Rey | (310) 821-2252 | bajacantina.com

Sharky’s

The burritos and tacos are just a few of the favorites at this spot in Marina Del Rey. With graduation season going on and Father’s Day around the corner, Sharky’s is taking those favorite plates and offering great deals for your special occasion. The BYO nachos kit allows for complete customization and feeds four while the family meal provides enough chicken, rice, beans, salad, tortillas, chips and salsa to feed three to five people. Don’t forget to grab some sangria or beer to kick your celebration up a notch!

4371 Glencoe Ave B5, Marina del Rey | (310) 301-4441 | sharkys.com

Casablanca

This Venice hotspot is where tradition is defined, especially through the fluffy tortillas made in-house. Their menu has everything from tostadas to enchiladas to chile rellenos to fajitas to hearty burritos. There are lots of dishes with seafood as well. The family special is $10 per person (minimum of 4), offering a selection of fajitas and tacos. Adding one of eight different margarita flavors will make this deal a whole lot sweeter.

220 Lincoln Blvd., Venice | (310) 392-5751 | casablancarestaurant.net

Blue Plate Taco

For those who want something straightforward, look no further. Blue Plate’s menu is limited for the time being, but you are able to choose the protein for your taco or quesadilla on top of all kinds of small bites. The mac & cheese or BPO lobster roll kit are sure to please. There’s also a tasty selection of beer, wine, sake, and cocktails. There’s even a commissary providing much-needed supplies, including hand sanitizer.

1515 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica | (310) 458-2985 | blueplatetaco.com

Valle

This new pop-up inside Abbot Kinney’s MTN is serving up Oaxacan-style cuisine via the Toast takeout app from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m daily. Chefs Juan Hernandez and Pedro Aquino of the Gjelina Group tap their Southern Mexican roots to bring you not only tasty tacos spiked with chayote and guajillo chiles, but also quesadillas made with blue tortillas and mouthwatering lamb barbacoa meal kits for two or four.

1305 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice | Follow @valle.venice on Instagram or visit instagram.com/valle.venice

Señor G’s

For that homemade taste, Señor G’s is the place to go. With fresh ingredients, you can find something for any part of the day, be it breakfast, lunch or dinner. There’s a savory blend of delicious bites like the omelettes, huevos rancheros, the shrimp burrito or taco salad. There is also a juice bar for those who have a hankering for something sweet.

343 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey | (310) 822-7733

Argonaut editor Christina Campodonico contributed to this roundup.