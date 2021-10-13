Venice resident to participate in National Charity League Coronet Ball 2021

By Kamala Kirk

Young women participating in the upcoming 69th Coronet Ball discussed their excitement about it during a mother-daughter announcement luncheon held by the National Charity League Coronet Debutante Ball, which is a separate but affiliated entity of National Charity League, Los Angeles (NCLLA), the Founding Chapter of NCL. NCLLA also has a thrift shop called Timeless Treasures which is located in downtown Culver City.

“I’m excited to be part of the Coronet Ball and to celebrate the culmination of my time volunteering at the National Charity League Thrift Shop throughout high school, where I developed my people skills,” said Miranda Kathryn Elizabeth Bindschadler.

“And this helped me with my new parttime job at the Promenade.”

Since 1949, the Coronet Ball has served as a charitable and social event honoring the culmination of years of service of young women who have distinguished themselves through their dedication and commitment to volunteerism in the community.

Participants were presented with the gold Coronet lavalier, which they will wear for the first time on a white velvet ribbon at the Coronet Ball on Saturday, November 27, at the California Club in Downtown Los Angeles.

The gold Coronet medallion is a symbol of family devotion and dedication to the service of others. This year’s families come from various cities within the county of Los Angeles, as well as from Northern California and Minnesota.

National Charity League

Coronet Debutante Ball

coronetdebutanteball.org