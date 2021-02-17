Westchester resident wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

By Kamala Kirk

Anjali Chopra has been a fan of “Wheel of Fortune” since she was 4 years old and grew up watching the show with her mom and grandma. Recently, the Westchester resident attended a Wheelmobile event at Loyola Marymount University and was selected to be a contestant on her favorite show.

“Seeing the Wheelmobile come to my alma mater was surreal,” said Chopra, who works as a university recruiter. “I knew I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to audition.”

Chopra spun the Wheel and solved puzzles to win once-in-a-lifetime vacations and cash prizes as part of “Winter Break” week. Her episode aired on KABC (ABC 7) on Jan. 27 and in addition to winning $59,105 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Mexico, she also took home a 2021 Jeep Wrangler.

“Playing on the show was such an incredible experience, the fastest 20 minutes of my life,” Chopra said. “I was simultaneously nervous and excited, but once I started spinning the wheel, I was determined to stay focused on one thing: having fun.”

For a chance to be invited to a virtual audition of “Wheel of Fortune,” fans of the show can submit applications at wheeloffortune.com/join/be-a-contestant. There, potential contestants can show off their puzzle-solving skills and potentially be selected to appear as a contestant on the show from the comfort of their own homes. If selected to be on the show, everyone goes home with a minimum of $1,000.

“All the contest coordinators were so sweet and helped ease the nerves too, so I really did have the best time,” Chopra shared. “While it was bittersweet to not have my family and friends with me in the audience, being on the show was definitely the highlight of quarantine.”