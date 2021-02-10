Celebrate Valentine’s Day with these special offerings across the Westside

By Holly Jenvey

Whether you’re in a relationship or flying solo this year, there are a variety of fun ways that you can celebrate Valentine’s Day.

From virtual cooking and baking classes to curated picnic boxes and more, read on to discover special offerings across the Westside.

• Virtual classes with The Gourmandise School of Sweets and Savories. Starting on Feb. 12, The Gourmandise School in Santa Monica is offering a special lineup of virtual Valentine’s Day cooking and baking classes that make the perfect at-home date. Aspiring chefs can learn how to bake an array of vibrantly colored macaron cookies during the Valentine’s Macaron Baking Class. Other offerings include Valentine’s Steak Dinner and Pasta Dinner classes, in addition to a Valentine’s Day Doughnuts class. Each class is taught by a Gourmandise chef and registered participants will receive a grocery list and a Zoom ID prior to the start of the course. thegourmandiseschool.com

• Café Gratitude’s Valentine’s Day Cookie Kits. This year, Café Gratitude will be selling their Valentine’s Day Chocolate Sugar Cookies Kit, pre-baked, gluten-free and plant-based with natural and organic colorings. Enjoy decorating them at home for date night or an evening with the kids. Available via their online store from Feb. 1-14 for $25 plus shipping. Chef Dreux Ellis’ Artisanal Chocolate Box can be added on to any takeout or delivery. cafegratitude.com

• Valentine’s Day Picnic Box from Destroyer. Michelin star chef Jordan Kahn’s minimalist cafe in Culver City is offering a Valentine’s Day Picnic Box. It includes three types of artisanal cheeses, lemon thyme elderflower honey, a mini baguette with cranberry red currant jam and a slice of chocolate devil’s food cake. Other delicious add-ons such as bacon onion marmalade are available for an extra charge. The picnic box costs $55. Orders can be placed through Destroyer’s online store and will be available for delivery or pickup from February 12-14. destroyer.la

• Vegan Chocolate-Covered Strawberries from Uplifters Kitchen. The new vegetarian café in Santa Monica will be selling vegan chocolate-covered strawberries packed with ribbon and a heart-shaped card for a personalized note. Available for pre-sale online through Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. They can be picked up on Feb. 13 from noon to 3 p.m. and on Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. uplifterskitchen.com