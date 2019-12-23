Save Greens in Mar Vista and Grace Medical in West L.A. were among two dozen Los Angeles area pot shops raided by California Bureau of Cannabis Control agents this month, part of a broader 18-month effort to crack down on unlicensed cannabis retailers.

Agents arrived at Save Greens (11221 Venice Blvd.) at just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 12 to serve a search warrant and ended up arresting six employees on suspicion of various misdemeanor charges, bureau spokesman Alex Traverso said.

That was the second time in just 72 hours that agents raided Save Greens.

“Save Greens is illegal. Unfortunately, there’s always the chance the shop reopens,” Traverso responded when asked whether the shop would be permanently shut down. “In fact, over the course of the three days we were in L.A. we hit Save Greens on Tuesday and they were back open by Thursday, so we hit them again. The difficult part is that they lease the space from a landlord. The bureau is currently sending letters to landlords who may be unaware that their tenants are conducting illegal cannabis activity.”

Cannabis Control agents arrested eight people during a raid of Grace Medical (2340 Centinela Ave., near Pico Boulevard) on the Tuesday when it first raided Save Greens.

In all, the bureau served search warrants on 24 cannabis retailers in the Los Angeles area on Dec. 10, 11 and 12, seizing more than $8.8-million in cannabis and cannabis products, nearly 10,000 illegal vape pens and about $128,000 in cash.

