Compiled by Bliss Bowen and Andy Vasoyan

“In Circles” @ Odyssey Theatre Sept. 7 – Oct. 27

Recasting Gertrude Stein’s famously “nonlinear prose” in ragtime, tango, waltz, jazz, opera and even barbershop quartet settings, Al Carmines’ plotless 1967 off-Broadway work “In Circles” puts a diverse musical spin on the Lost Generation eccentric’s controversial “there is no there there” literary saying.

2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. $17-$37. (310) 477-2055, ext. 2. odysseytheatre.com

Writers Bloc Presents: Salman Rushdie @ Moss Theater Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m.

The Booker Prize-winning novelist sits down with renowned L.A. journalist and witty interviewer Patt Morrison for an onstage conversation about “Quichotte,” the latest novel in which he sharpens his literary blade on the wheels of social satire and suspense.

3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. $20-$39. writersblocpresents.com

Small Press Book Festival @ Wende Museum Sept. 21, 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Beyond Baroque, Culver City Arts Foundation and Vagabond Press join forces to present the inaugural Small Press Book Festival, a family-friendly occasion to attend workshops and readings and to talk all things literary. Culver City Crossroads, World Stage Press, Los Angeles Review of Books and Tia Chucha Press are among confirmed participants.

10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. beyondbaroque.org

“Nat Geo Live: Life on the Vertical” @ The Broad Stage Sept. 26 & 27, 7:30 p.m.

Epic rock climber Mark Synnott — the first to scale El Capitan without a rope — shares incredible, heart-pounding photos and stories from his decades-long career of defying gravity.

1310 11th St, Santa Monica. $59+. (310) 434-3200; thebroadstage.org

“The Moth: Mainstage” @ The Broad Stage Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Uber-hip storytelling podcast The Moth stages one of its beloved live shows, where ordinary people volunteer to tell extraordinary stories from their lives.

1310 11th St, Santa Monica. $59+. (310) 434-3200; thebroadstage.org

Samin Nosrat + Lindy West @ UCLA’s Royce Hall Oct. 13, 7 p.m.

New York Times bestselling feminist author Lindy West (“Shrill”) sits down with James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and Netflix it-girl Samin Nosrat to talk about her hit book and show “Salt Fat Acid Heat,” along with the challenges facing women in popular culture at large.

340 Royce Drive, Westwood. $44+. (310) 825-2101; cap.ucla.edu

Xuan Juliana Wang @ Otis College of Art and Design Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Otis’ Visiting Writers Series presents Chinese-born and L.A.-raised author, editor and UCLA professor Xuan Juliana Wang, whose debut short story collection “Home Remedies” focuses on immigrant characters and perspectives. Grouped around themes of “Family,” “Love,” and “Time and Space,” the book was greeted this spring with ecstatic reviews.

9045 Lincoln Blvd., Westchester. (310) 665-6800. otis.edu

Alice Hoffman @ Skirball Cultural Center Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Hoffman discusses her new book “The World That We Knew.” Set in 1941 Berlin, the magical-realist novel contemplates good, evil, love, hate and the challenges of retaining your humanity when it feels like the world is careening out of control.

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles. $10. (310) 440-4500. skirball.org

Sloane Crosley @ UCLA’s Royce Hall Nov. 3, 5 p.m.

The insightful and very funny Manhattanite takes the stage with Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Andrew Sean Greer to discuss her most recent collection of essays, the immediately engaging “Look Alive Out There.” If Crosley and Greer’s exchange is similarly smart and witty, this will be a lively conversation indeed.

340 Royce Drive, Westwood. $39+. (310) 825-2101; cap.ucla.edu