Photos by Maria Martin

Reporting by Gary Walker

More than 400 students walked out of New Roads School in Santa Monica today as part of a national day of student action calling for the prevention of gun violence and campus shootings. Middle and high school students left class just before 10 a.m. and marched along the Olympic Boulevard median from Berkley Street to Nebraska Avenue, chanting and waving colorful signs in support of gun law reform. They paused at 10 a.m. for a moment of silence to honor the 17 students and faculty killed during last month’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

“I don’t want other kids and families to feel the way the Florida kids feel,” said New Roads junior Virginia Finney, who helped organize the march. Finney, 17, said many of her classmates believe this is a seminal moment in their young lives and were eager to seize it. “I think all of us do, because this is incredibly important what we’re doing,” she said.

Motorists along Olympic honked their horns in support of the students, and workers at some businesses along the route cheered or even joined the march. The students returned school shortly before 11 a.m.