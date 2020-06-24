Break out of lockdown’s boring breakfast routine with sweet & savory morning meals

By Anthony Torrise

Summer is here! At long last, the sun is out and the weather has gotten better by the day. As establishments begin to slowly reopen after the COVID-quarantine, we are in need of relaxing, nourishing meals now, more than ever. What could be better than taking the most important meal of the day to the beach for a picnic or having a socially distanced dine-in date? You could also curl up between your sheets and order breakfast in. The choice is yours.

The Win-Dow at American Beauty

Just blocks away from the beach, this walkup burger joint is now serving breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The new breakfast menu not only pays homage to The Wind-Dow’s roots with an egg-topped cheeseburger ($4.95) also available with an Impossible patty, but also offers a grilled bologna, egg and cheese sandwich with spicy sauce ($3.95) and a steak and egg burrito with housemade brisket and fries on the side ($9.95). The Wind-Dow is built for to-go, so why not make brunch grab & go and head to the beach? Delivery is also available through Uber Eats, Grubhub, Postmates and DoorDash.

425 Rose Ave., Venice | (310) 412-0075 | americanbeauty.la

Nighthawk Breakfast Bar

Infusing breakfast into any meal and giving it a boozy twist is Nighthawk’s specialty. The breakfast burger or late night croissant and chicken are just a few of the standout savory selections perfect for a summer evening where breakfast is for dinner. Indulge your inner child with “spiked” cereal, like cocoa puffs with vanilla vodka. Nighthawk is now open for dine-in service — except Mondays, they “don’t do Mondays.” But delivery is also available through Postmates, Grubhub, UberEats and DoorDash.

417 Washington Blvd., Venice | (424) 835-4556 | nighthawkrestaurants.com

Bru’s Wiffle

The waffle has been reimagined thanks to the dozens of possible creations available at Bru’s Wiffle. Extra toppings, like Nutella, sprinkles, or strawberries take it even further for those with a sweet tooth. French toast is also on the menu with variations that are just as exciting. Delivery is available through Uber Eats, Seamless, Grubhub, EatStreet, and Postmates.

3105 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey | (310) 881-9162 | bruswiffle.com

KC’s Crepes Cafe

The best part about a crepe is that it can be taken and eaten anywhere. Try taking some breakfast crepes on a picnic in the park or bringing a chocolate, banana and creme crepe to the beach at sunset. It might be overwhelming to select from more than 80 crepes but each one has a flavor that pops. Delivery is unavailable, but you can order ahead for pickup through Grubhub or by calling ahead.

8320 Lincoln Blvd., #101b, Westchester | (310) 348-9697 | kcscrepescafe.com

Bluey’s Kitchen

Brunch is served all day at this Santa Monica spot now open for dine-in service and inspired by the owners’ “adventures in Australia, California and Mexico.” With creativity served on every plate, guests will find a certain savoriness in the breakfast burrito and tanginess in the fried egg sandwich. The breakfast acai bowl packs a fruity punch and the sweet squash pancakes are chewy and creamy, thanks to the avocado, granola and berries on the side. Delivery is also available through Grubhub, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates and ChowNow.

1814 Berkeley St., Santa Monica | (310) 586-7419 | blueyskitchensantamonica.com

Hash

If you have a hankering for something sweet, Hash in Playa Vista has your back. Browse through selections of French toast stuffed with custard or Nutella, chewy pancakes with fruity toppings, a crisp and airy Belgian waffle or 14 different styles of eggs. Hash presents classic dishes with a modern twist in a way that won’t overwhelm you, so try something adventurous! Call in your order or order online.

12181 Bluff Creek Drive, Unit B, Playa Vista | (310) 282-8501 | hashrestaurant.com

Atmosphere

For those who like a classic brunch meal, look no further than Atmosphere. There are different kinds of breakfast sandwiches, as well as soups, pizza, and other main dishes for those who want more lunch out of brunch. Takeout is available through Uber Eats and DoorDash.

12034 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista | (310) 437-0144 | atmospheremarvista.com

The Tasting Kitchen

This Abbot Kinney eatery is not yet open for dine-in service, but has rolled out a new weekend brunch service to help guests brunch differently. Two options are available for the boxed brunch meal — the fried chicken combo or the crostata combo (grilled mushroom, asparagus and parmesan) — and both are served with a biscuit, sticky bun, salted butter and jam. If you feel like adding a cocktail, there are three boozy brunch options to choose from — a gin, grapefruit and elderflower Navy Sour, a classic Bloody Mary with housemade pickles or an espresso, bourbon and milk Nightshift — along with a package of four wines. Delivery is available through Grubhub, DoorDash and Postmates.

1633 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice |(310) 392-6644 | thetastingkitchen.com

Argonaut editor Christina Campodonico contributed to this story.