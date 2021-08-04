Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey awards scholarships to local students

By Kamala Kirk

The Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to three students from Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnets High School.

Jasmine Nicole Washington will attend UC San Diego, where she plans to study political science with the goal of becoming a health care attorney and helping to reform the health care system. Denise Martinez will attend UCLA, where she plans to study psychology and become a clinical psychologist. Geyci Martinez is headed to CSU Long Beach, where she plans to earn a degree in public administration: health services.

Scholarship committee members, Hilda Almada-Higgins, chair; Margarita Diosomito, Julie Lansing, Vicki Ohlinger and Evelyn Boyar were delighted to help the three young ladies continue to pursue their professional goals.

“It mean so much to look back on my childhood, where I started and see where I am right now in my life, I never would have imagined it,” Geyci said.

“I felt tears of joy when I read the email saying I was granted the scholarship. It meant a lot to have support and people that believed in me and my future. I feel such an honor to be supported by the Woman’s Club and I can’t stop thanking them for this great honor.”