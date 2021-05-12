Ike’s Love & Sandwiches raises $3,200 for Culver City Education Foundation

By Kamala Kirk

Recently, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches held a fundraiser for the Culver City Education Foundation at the cult-favorite sandwich shop’s brand-new location in town.

The event took place from 5 to 9 p.m. on April 7 and a two-hour line was wrapped around the building. $3,200 was raised for the nonprofit through sales of mouthwatering sandwiches, salads, chips and drinks. 100% of the proceeds from in-store sales and Culver City app orders were donated to the Education Foundation.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important to support our local schools and teachers who are developing the next generation of leaders,” said Michael Goldberg, CEO of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “We’re honored to have held a fundraiser for the Culver City Education Program by way of delicious sandwiches at Ike’s.”