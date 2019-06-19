The Surfrider Foundation joins forces with Arbor Venice and the L.A. Galaxy Foundation to kick off summer with a beach cleanup this Saturday, June 22. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Venice Pier (1 Washington Blvd., Venice) to show its north-side beach some love. Then head on over to nearby skate shop Arbor Venice (102 Washington Blvd.) for a post-cleanup social hour and raffle from 1:30 to 4 p.m., featuring beer by Three Weavers Brewing Company and the chance to walk away with some rad growlers, signed L.A. Galaxy memorabilia and some awesome Arbor skate gear. Raffle proceeds benefit the Surfrider Foundation. Advance registration is required. Sign up at la.surfrider.org/calendar.