5 local restaurants make it easier to host Thanksgiving dinner

By Christina Campodonico

Grocery stores have long offered pre-prepared Thanksgiving meals for pickup, but now local restaurants are getting in on the game, too. If you’re looking to cut down on the stress of preparing a full-on turkey dinner, or want to spice things by changing up the main meat entrée and adding some gourmet sides or desserts, look to these local eateries offering to bring a taste of their kitchens to your home this holiday season.

Huckleberry Café

1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica (310) 451-2311 | huckleberrycafe.com

Order a whole organic turkey leg or breast or a Creekstone Farms braised brisket. Complement traditional stuffing, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and more with a wild rice and grain salad or chimichurri roasted carrots. Save room for chocolate pecan pie or turkey-shaped ginger cookies for dessert.

Order by 5 p.m. Nov. 21, for pick up between 9 a.m. and noon on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28).

Urban Plates

12746-3 W. Jefferson Blvd., Playa Vista 1-800-652-4788 | urbanplates.com

Urban Plates offers fully-cooked, just-heat-it-up, free-range turkey family meals featuring all the classic trimmings, including gravy, cranberry relish, artisan bread and mushroom stuffing made from scratch. Choose from one to two sides depending on the size of your order, while additional sides are available à la carte ($13 each). Traditional potato mashes (including the sweet kind) are available, but you can change things up with turkey bacon Brussels sprouts or roasted carrots with golden beats. Offer your table a festive finish with out-of-the-ordinary desserts like a mango tart, fresh apple cake with caramel buttercream, or a pumpkin and walnut layer cake.

Order by Nov. 21 for pick up on Nov. 26 or 27.

Superba Food + Bread

1900 Lincoln Blvd., Venice (310) 907-5075 | superbafoodandbread.com

Throw the caution of the keto diet to the wind and embrace carbs with Superba Food + Bread’s array of à la carte Thanksgiving offerings. Put a Southern spin on your bread basket with cheddar chive biscuits, a French one with elegant pain d’epi baguettes, a festive one with cranberry walnut boules, or an all-American one with classic Parker House rolls straight from Superba’s Venice kitchen. Dig into creamy white cheddar mac n’ cheese pasta shells or feed the vegans at your table with mushroom and leek veggie stuffing.

Committed carnivores who are tired of turkey may enjoy the slow roasted garlic herb Aspen Ridge prime rib or sausage stuffing made with Beeler’s pork sausage, celery and sage. Add a sweet or zesty finish with Superba’s cranberry orange chutney or glazed sweet potatoes with spiced pecans.

Order by Nov. 24 for pick up at Superba’s Venice location.

Truxton’s

8611 Truxton Ave., Westchester (310) 417-8789 | truxtonsamericanbistro.com

Enjoy Truxton’s classic turkey dinner of mashed potatoes with gravy, cranberry sauce and green beans in the comfort of your own home. Choose from butternut squash soup, tomato bisque or a Caesar salad as your starter, and finish off your meal with a slice of pumpkin pie after the turkey of course!

Order by 9 p.m. Nov. 26 for pick up on Nov. 27.

Maple Block Meat Co. 3973 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City (310) 313-6328 | mapleblockmeat.com

Maple Block Meat Co.’s 100% wood-smoked turkeys are so popular, they’ve already sold out, but you can still order an assortment of sides to complement your Thanksgiving meal’s main event. Add cornbread-sausage stuffing, buttermilk biscuits, housemade pimiento cheese and crackers, or peach wood smoked almonds to the mix for a holiday meal with a dash of Southern charm. And don’t forget about the chocolate bread pudding for dessert!

Order ASAP for pickup between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28). .