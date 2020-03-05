A 25,000-square-foot Target store will soon replace Office Depot at Westchester Town Center on South Sepulveda Boulevard, the retailer has announced.

Social media response has been mixed, with some hoping for higher-end retail but others happy to fill what would be a prominent vacancy in the neighborhood’s commercial center.

“I think it will be a value to the community, especially in that particular space. I think it’s going to compete with Bed Bath and Beyond, but a lot of their stores are closing,” said local realtor Tracy Thrower Conyers. “It’s going to be a small-format store, and on their website it says they’ll cater to students.”

Neighborhood Council of Westchester-Playa member Garrett Smith is giving Target the benefit of the doubt: “Embrace it, and hopefully they become a good neighbor,” he said.

— Gary Walker