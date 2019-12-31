A 60-year-old taxi passenger was killed Saturday morning at the intersection of Lincoln and Jefferson boulevards when the car she was riding in collided with an ambulance traveling to an emergency call in Playa Vista.

The driver of the taxi sustained fractures to his sternum and his spinal cord, said Officer Jake Choi of the LAPD’s Multidisciplinary Collision Investigative Team, which responds to collisions involving city vehicles. The paramedics in the ambulance were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and have since been released.

The taxi was traveling southbound on Lincoln Boulevard at 8:22 a.m. when it smashed into the ambulance, which was traveling westbound on Jefferson Boulevard with lights and sirens flashing, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

Paramedics arrived and gave medical attention to the injured parties but could not revive the passenger, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The taxi appeared to be traveling at a high level of speed, Choi said.

“Just based on the injuries sustained and the damage to the vehicles, that seems to be the case,” he explained. “It’s very early in our investigation to determine who was at fault or if any charges will be filed, but that could change.”

Police have not released the names of the taxi driver or the passenger.

— Gary Walker