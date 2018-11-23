Sisters were found shot to death inside burning Westchester apartment; police suspect domestic violence

By Gary Walker

The joint FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force has arrested two teenage boys in connection with the murder of two sisters found shot to death after their apartment was set on fire last Saturday.

Firefighters discovered the victims — identified as sisters Sierra Brown, 16, and Uniek Souvinette, 27, on an online fundraising page benefitting their children, listed as 7 years, 6 years and 10 months old — while responding to a fire in their upstairs unit of The Madrid Apartments at 8655 Belford Ave.

The task force arrested both suspects separately on Wednesday, Nov. 21, said Lt. John Radke of the LAPD West Bureau Homicide Unit. One is believed to be the shooter; the other an accessory to the crime. Both are minors, and their names have not yet been released pending the filing of criminal charges.

“While we still don’t know the actual motive for the homicides, we believe that this is a domestic violence-related case and we believe the killer was the boyfriend of the younger victim,” he said. “We hope to be able to present our case to the district attorney by Monday.”

Radke said forensic evidence and video surveillance footage helped police identify the suspected. Police found a stolen Nissan Altima that had belonged to one of the victims in the 1300 block of West 35th Place, a few blocks west of the USC campus.

The criminal investigation is still active, with police asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at (213) 382-9470 or (877) 527-3247, or leave an anonymous tip at (800) 222-TIPS or crimestoppers.org