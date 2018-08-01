100 beds on Main Street won’t solve homelessness, but it will move associated problems closer to residences and schools
By John Tapia
Tapia is a pharmacy owner and longtime Venice resident writing in response to “Help is on the Horizon,” a July 12 opinion piece arguing in favor of establishing temporary housing for the homeless in Venice.
The city’s plan to convert the former Metro bus yard on Main Street into a 100-bed temporary housing facility will be a catastrophe for Venice. While I appreciate that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin may have the best of intentions, the city’s previous failures to keep our community safe from the ill effects of homelessness would suggest that city leaders are not prepared to address the dangers inherent to a temporary housing facility at this site.
First off, the site is a couple blocks from four schools clustered on or near the Westminster Avenue Elementary School campus. These house our community’s most vulnerable children, and some have already been harmed by repeated incidences of homeless campers and those occupying vehicles on Main Street and Westminster openly exposing their genitals and relieving themselves in sight of children. Inviting 100 homeless individuals to live at the Metro lot — and others who can be expected to just hang out outside (to sell drugs, see their buddies inside, etc.) — just increases the risk of such incidences or worse.
Next, the site itself is surrounded on all sides by residences, unlike other potential sites on the Westside, which are at some distance from residences. I anticipate that the 24-hour nature of the facility will allow a lot of coming and going, much of it at night. This will undoubtedly relocate some of the late-night noise problems associated with current encampments along the boardwalk and on Third Avenue between Sunset and Rose avenues. It also has the potential to bring the crime associated with those sites to our neighborhood.
The city has presented nothing to suggest that it will prevent the public space around the Metro yard, or the parkway and sidewalk across the street at the Dogtown Station Lofts, from becoming yet another large homeless encampment. While Garcetti recently suggested that the city has the right to return to enforcing its “no sleeping on a sidewalk” ordinance, we have yet to see any proof of this — nor has the council office publicly agreed to direct the LAPD to use that ordinance to prevent additional encampments around the temporary housing facility.
Attorney Michael Rapkin’s recent guest opinion piece in support of establishing temporary housing in Venice suggests that the city will start cleaning up former encampments once the facility is up and running. But city sanitation workers already clean up encampments along the boardwalk and Third once a week, with little lasting effect. These areas quickly return to Third World conditions, with litter and food waste and bodily fluids strewn among assorted furniture and enough bicycles to suggest that some of them were stolen. It’s not clear what benefits additional cleanups will bring.
What would benefit homeowners and renters living near existing encampments is for the city to declare them “red zones” — that after campers are offered transitional housing or other accommodations, the city would declare that not sleeping, camping or storing personal possessions would be permitted at the former encampment site. The city has adopted a similar standard to bar people living in their vehicles from parking near schools and parks and/or on residential streets at night, and they could do so for sidewalks and parkways near residences in Venice, too. We have seen no indication, however, that the city intends to enact similar restrictions for existing encampments.
Mr. Rapkin also asserts there would be far less personal property strewn around Venice once the bridge-to-housing facility is opened, since personal property could be stored on the former Metro lot. Assuming some of the folks now camping near the beach or along Lake Street next to Rite-Aid move into temporary housing, there is absolutely nothing in the city’s plan that will prevent other transients, from elsewhere in Los Angles or from out-or-state, from taking their place.
The end result of temporary housing will likely be no decrease in the size or odiousness of current Venice encampments, no checks against the growth of new encampments popping up on and around Main Street, and a riskier situation around Westminster Elementary.
No thanks!
I couldn’t agree more. A shelter at the beach is like putting rehab in a night club or a casino. It’s going to attract more transients, vagrants and criminals. The police are spread thin. There aren’t enough police to stop the rise in crime that is a direct result of the transients and vagrants (AKA the homeless) that has gone from 200 to over a thousand in santa monica and venice since 2013 under Mike Bonin and Eric Garcetti. The police and firemen say that 90-95% of all crime and fire related emergency calls are “homeless” related…vagrants and transients. Bonin and Garcetti have turned venice into a sesspool. The crime rate has skyrocketed. Older people, women and children are being attacked, robberies are increasing, human feces is everywhere, etc. There is a reason it’s illegal to sleep on the sidewalks and it’s so we don’t have vagrants and transients infesting our communities.
John Tapia,
Your article is very well written. I live across the street from the 3rd street encampment for nearly 40 years. The residences were duped and allowed St. Joseph Center to be built on Hampton Dr/Marine because of their promises to clean up the block they are on. All you have to do is go down Hampton dr today and see how well they have kept their promise to the neighborhood and the City Planning Agreement.It will be obvious that they have not lived up to their agreement with City planning to clean the feces,vomit, needles,paper and trash that increased tremendously since they built their social service corporation there. Now we are led to believe the same con years later not too far from them at the MTA Bus Lot. With the Serial Poopers now targeting the storm drains, residents yards and beach alleyways it makes no sense at all to allow any type of homeless camping this close to any public beach.