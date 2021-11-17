Enjoy a quality dining experience this holiday

By Kamala Kirk

Whether you’re looking to dine out or spend a cozy holiday at home with friends and family, these culinary offerings on the Westside offer plenty of tasty options to enjoy.

• Thanksgiving Take & Bake and Dine In from etta Culver City. etta Culver City is offering two ways to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. The Take & Bake Feast ($250) serves up to four people and includes fire-roasted turkey breasts and thighs, whipped and buttered potatoes and apple cranberry cobbler. On Thanksgiving from 2 to 8 p.m., they are serving a special chef’s menu ($95 per person) and a kid’s menu ($35). 8801 Washington Blvd., Culver City, 424-570-4444

• Thanksgiving Getaway at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. In addition to Thanksgiving takeout and Thanksgiving dinner at Blue Streak Restaurant with a traditional family-style turkey Thanksgiving dinner ($89) per adult and ($35) per child 10 and under, Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel is also offering a Thanksgiving Getaway that includes two nights’ accommodation, daily pumpkin spiced lattes, complimentary valet parking, complimentary access to Seaside Cinema, early or late checkout and a $100 resort credit to use on property. Offer is available Nov. 22 to 29. 1700 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica, 310-458-6700

• Thanksgiving Ice Cream Pies from Sweet Rose Creamery. Sweet Rose Creamery is offering an assortment of ice cream pies ($48 each) ranging from apple with oat crumble and caramel swirl to chocolatey pecan pie from Nov. 19 to 24 available on a first-come, first-serve basis at both shops. Festive ice cream flavors are also available including Brown Sugar Butter Pecan, Apple Cider Sorbet and more. 2726 Main St., Santa Monica, 310-260-2663×2; 225 26th St., Suite 51, Santa Monica, 310-260-2663×1

• Thanksgiving Takeout and Dine-In at Urban Plate Playa Vista. Enjoy a Turkey Plate on one of the expansive outdoor patios at Urban Plate ($19.95) which includes a full meal of herb-roasted turkey breast, stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish, bread and one side. Available Nov. 23 to 25. Their Thanksgiving catering packages provide the same scratch-cooked meal with just as much flavor, care and attention to deal – minus all the work and prep it takes. 12746-3 Jefferson Blvd., Playa Vista, 424-256-7274

• Thanksgiving Dine-In & To-Go at SALT Restaurant & Bar. Enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal at SALT Restaurant & Bar at Marina del Rey Hotel, which is offering both dine-in and to-go options. A traditional dinner will be available on Thanksgiving from 2 to 7 p.m. for $120 that features a prix-fixe menu including Parker House rolls, butternut squash soup or an autumn green salad and Diestel Family Ranch organic turkey. For to-go, the restaurant is offering a dinner that serves 4 to 6 people for $399. The last day to order to-go is Nov. 20. 13534 Bali Way, Marina del Rey, 424-289-8223

• Three-Course Prix Fixe Menu at Sugar Palm at Viceroy Santa Monica. Sugar Palm at Viceroy Santa Monica is serving a three-course prix-fixe menu ($95) for adults and ($45) for children on Nov. 25 from 3 to 10 p.m. that includes a free glass of bubbles and features an assortment of delicious dishes including butternut squash soup, roasted turkey breast with green apple and walnut stuffing, deconstructed cheesecake and pumpkin spice panna cotta. 1819 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica, 310-260-7511

• Thanksgiving Dine-In & Takeaway at Hotel Case del Mar. Hotel Casa del Mar is offering dine-in services as well as a takeaway menu. For dine-in, a special three-course prix-fixe menu will be available for lunch and dinner on Nov. 25 at Terrazza and Catch restaurants in the hotel. $115 per adult, $45 for children, with live music from noon to 8 p.m. The hotel is also offering a gourmet three-course dinner that is easily scalable for any size dinner party. Pick-up slots are available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 24. 1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, 310-581-5533.

• Thanksgiving Catering Menu from Huckleberry Bakery & Cafe. Huckleberry Bakery & Café has a bunch of new things on the menu this year including whole roasted Mary’s organic turkeys or whole breasts that have been brined for 48 hours, smashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, bourbon pecan pie and more. Deadline to order Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. Pickup and delivery slots are available on Nov. 24 and 25. 1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, 310-451-2311.