How do I Shove Thee?

Amy Alkon

I’m a 31-year-old gay man. I have these intrusive lusty thoughts about my ex, like daily. I’m extremely physically attracted to him, but we just don’t work as a couple and never will. Despite knowing this, I’m having a hard time stopping myself from thinking about him. It’s more of a mental habit than anything else, but I just don’t know how to break it.

— Tormented

We are selective forgetters, readily deleting from memory the things we really, really need to remember. This can be amusing in retrospect – like, after we go all Israelites 2.0: wandering for 40 years around the Mall of America parking garage – or until we file a false report that our car’s been stolen, whichever comes first.

The things we long to evict from our thoughts – like your recurring waking sex dreams of your unsuitable Donny Adonis – squat in our mental attic like co-dependent ghosts. It doesn’t help that you can’t just decide to find him sexually repellant. We have a mental template for what we find hot – shaped by evolution, genetics, and individual experience. There’s no little cartoon trash can you can drag it into because you’re hyperventilating over the wrong himbo.

Adding to the fun, social psychologist Daniel Wegner finds that “thought suppression” – trying to forget, ignore or shove away thoughts – makes those thoughts come back with a vengeance. Wegner and his team instructed research participants, “Try not to think of a white bear.” This is a big fail right from the start, because the mind sweeps around to check whether you’re thinking of a white bear – which means you’re thinking of the damn bear.

There does seem to be a way out using two obsession-reducing steps from psychologists Jens Forster and Nira Liberman. First, admit that it’s hard to keep from thinking about him, which alleviates the pressure to succeed at it. And my take: It might also help to find the funny in it when your hottieloop goes on repeat: “Really, Self? Again with the futility TV?”

Second, crowd out thoughts of him with substitute thoughts. Say the alphabet backward or read a book aloud. Repeatedly, if necessary. (The underlying principle: You can’t hold two thoughts in mind or say two things at once.) Keep this up, and you should eventually (mostly) extract yourself from this mental torture loop – without the obvious downsides of your next best option: a bathroom mirror DIY lobotomy.