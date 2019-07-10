Congratulations to contributing writer Martin L. Jacobs, winner of a 2019 Los Angeles Press Club Award. His January 2018 cover story about the economic, social and political forces driving the McMansion craze in East Venice (“Buy, Scrape, Build, Repeat” aka “East Venice Squeeze”) won first prize in Business Reporting among publications of up to 50,000 circulation.

Arts & Events Editor Christina Campodonico won third place in the Entertainment News or Feature category for her September cover story “A Place to Play: 50 Years of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Venice.” Managing Editor Joe Piasecki won third place in the all-circulation Editorials category for the August editorial “The Dirty War on the Free Press.”

The L.A. Press Club’s 61st annual Southern California Journalism Awards gala took place June 30 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel, with special honorees including CNN’s Nima Elbagir, KCBS-TV sports anchor Jim Hill, actor Henry Winkler and the documentary film “Surviving R. Kelly.”