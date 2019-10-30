Westchester Store Sold Stolen Booze: An undercover operation by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control busted A-A Liquor, located at the corner of Manchester and Truxton avenues, for selling stolen alcohol. The store’s license to sell alcohol has been revoked for one year and owner Andre Bassam Habelrih has been issued a criminal citation for receiving stolen property, ABC spokesman John Carr said.
