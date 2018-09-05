Santa Monica’s newest craft brew tasting room celebrates its grand opening with Unwritten Law

California craft brewers the Dudes’ Brewing Company recently expanded its L.A. presence with a brand-new flagship brewpub and tasting room on the third floor of Santa Monica Place.

The dudes behind Dudes’ plan to host a regular schedule of events, including a beer and yoga series to keep both the body and mind limber, and are kicking it all off next Thursday (Sept. 13) with a concert by “Seein’ Red” rock band Unwritten Law.

Consider that, along with a Blood Orange Amber Ale or CalifornIPA, a taste of good times to come.

— Joe Piasecki

The Dudes’ Santa Monica grand opening party featuring Unwritten Law is from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 13) on the third floor of Santa Monica Place. Tickets are $20 to $45 at thedudesgrandopening.com