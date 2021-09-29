Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management offers a hands-on approach

By Nicole Borgenicht

As a founding and managing partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management in Santa Monica, Hatem Dhiab keeps the company seeped in the financial spirit of present and future investments.

Dhiab evaluates clientele plans to coincide with their objectives, always keeping the future at hand so that their investment strategy aligns. He also mentors and oversees the trading network inside Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management.

“The bulk of my time is spent meeting with clients to review their plans, investments and goals, and ensure that their allocations are meeting their intended plans while also helping them make decisions around new financial initiatives and life changes that may happen,” Dhiab said. “As a partner, I do spend a good amount of time mentoring and educating junior advisors, working on research and investment management, as well as trading and reallocation of assets. We create a fair amount of content around markets and investments, which takes some of my time as well.”

Working with clients of all ages with a focus on current and future industry, Dhiab has plans for full family security and newer business ventures or partnerships with younger business owners. Plus, his company is savvy in all industries that have become more computerized and technologically sufficient.

“Being in Santa Monica and having no official account minimums, we tend to work with a lot of younger clients, which is quite different from your traditional firms,” Dhiab said. “Many of those smaller clients have become large clients as they’ve succeeded in their careers and businesses. We believe in democratizing access to investing and financial planning. I personally tend to work a lot with entrepreneurs and executives in tech and entertainment, as well as doctors and lawyers. A niche that allows me to help them beyond traditional planning and investment management. Gerber Kawasaki prides itself on high touch and great service.”

Additionally, Dhiab prides himself on being available to give business planning advice to include stock options and sales. Not only a mentor to his staff, Dhiab is happy to offer career advice for his clientele.

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management and their founding management team are unique as a financial service company due to their hands-on approach in designed plans of action.

“We actively manage assets versus using cookie cutter models and passive strategies which many of our competitors do,” Dhiab said. “This is a big difference, and a lot of clients appreciate that unique approach and our distinct thought leadership.”

Always moving with the times and future, Dhiab added, “Offering cryptocurrency custody and management is also an example of how we’ve been able to differentiate ourselves from the herd. It’s a new asset class that is intriguing and mysterious, and where investors should seek our professional guidance before they get involved.”

With an eye on technology and its everchanging landscape, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management has been part of the challenges and successes for over a decade. Not only as research tools, but their expert knowledge in the technology industry has created an easier system for clients’ financial structure, and at times, added wealth through the company’s stock purchases.

“We employ many software tools to efficiently manage the large amount of assets and accounts and effectively and efficiently communicate internally and externally,” Dhiab said. “There’s no way we can scale and help the thousands of clients and the billions we manage, without having invested heavily in technology. We were always tech forward and digital first, but the pandemic has really accelerated the adoption and frankly helped our clients adapt as well. Many of our clients do really appreciate our forward approach and the various ways we help them manage their increasingly complex financial lives.”

Building client wealth in the westside community falls into the three-tier system for different ages and stages in financial growth that Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management has developed.

“Our get invested is for young and new investors, our wealth management is for mass affluents, and our high net worth programs cater to more affluent investors with complex situations,” Dhiab said. “We are mostly localized, so a lot of our clients are in tech, media and professional services such as doctors and lawyers, as well as various entrepreneurs and business owners.”

Nonetheless, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management is working with clients throughout the country and worldwide due to “social and tractional media” and many that value the company investment policy and vision.

“I also personally lead our international program, so I tend to deal with many foreign investors that are investing in the U.S. or U.S. nationals living abroad,” Dhiab said.

As a responsible investment company, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management researches individual companies and sectors that also consider environmental issues. With the future at hand, Dhiab leads the way with weekly meetings in evaluating local and global trends in the investment industry.

“As a result, our focus is mainly technology, innovation, sustainable energy and social responsibility,” Dhiab said. “We have been early investors in Tesla, Nvidia and Apple, among many other great brands and companies that have been transformative. We are also constantly looking for disruptive themes and emerging trends such as cannabis and the metaverse.”

