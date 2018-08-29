Dotan Saguy captures a disappearing side of Venice Beach

A hedonist’s playground or a dirty circus — people tend to see one or the other in photographer Dotan Saguy’s black-and-white study of Venice Beach, he says, but neither accurately defines what he’s come to see as a universe of many different worlds living side by side: “You have the skate park people and the paint wall people and the Muscle Beach people and the basketball people and the handball people and the racquetball people — it’s just infinite,” he says.

Images from Saguy’s series won him an honorable mention for National Geographic’s 2016 Travel Photographer of the Year and have been collected into an art book. They are on display through Sept. 21 at Venice Arts (13445 Beach Ave., Del Rey), with Saguy speaking and signing books at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. Visit dotansaguy.com for more info.