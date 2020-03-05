Mar Vista’s quarterly celebration of all things art celebrates all things sustainable and eco-friendly from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday (March 7), with the theme “Green Dreams” woven throughout its mile-long stretch. Give your clothes a second life by donating them to the Downtown Women’s Center at Whimsy + Row (12801 Venice Blvd.), find out how to compost with Compostable LA at 826LA (12515 Venice Blvd.), learn how to rescue “ugly” veggies from becoming food waste at The Moving Joint (12812 Venice Blvd.) or listen to the secret language of plants translated to music at the Disability Community Resource Center (12901 Venice Blvd.). Find food trucks, live music, local artisans selling their wares, dynamic art installations and more all along Venice Boulevard between Inglewood Boulevard and Venice High School (13000 Venice Blvd.). Visit marvistaartwalk.org.

— Christina Campodonico