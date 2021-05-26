PATH to host virtual guided journey of unique house tours and personal interviews

By Kamala Kirk

On Saturday June 5, People Assisting The Homeless (PATH) will host their fourth annual Making It Home Tour. The virtual guided journey, which will take attendees through the homes of PATH supporters and residents across California, celebrates the meaning of home after a year of accelerated homelessness as a result of COVID-19.

Founded in 1985, PATH is committed to ending homelessness for individuals, families and communities in California. They build affordable supportive housing and provide homeless services in more than 140 cities across the state, and their services support nearly 20% of the state’s population experiencing homelessness.

Since 2013, PATH has helped more than 11,800 people move into permanent homes. In 2020 alone, the organization provided services to more than 26,000 people and helped 1,800 people move into their own homes.

The Making It Home Tour will feature historic and architectural gems across California including Frank Lloyd Wright Jr.’s Warwick Evans House in Brentwood and one of esteemed architect Jeff Shelton’s Santa Barbara properties.

In addition to in-depth home tours, attendees will tour PATH Housing Sites in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Jose, and will also have access to interactive DIY home, décor and design workshops from A&J Floral Designs, Loft & Bear Vodka, and BobCat Room.

“While we have made many adjustments this year, including teleworking and virtual events, one thing has remained the same: our mission to end homelessness for individuals, families and communities,” said Joel John Roberts, CEO of PATH. “The Making It Home Tour provides vital funds to sustain our work and an opportunity to showcase what home means to our supporters and the people we serve.”

The Making It Home Tour will stream on June 5 from 3 to 4 p.m. Special event packages are also available and will be mailed to participants’ homes the week of the event. Packages include exclusive PATH wine glasses, wine from noteworthy California vineyards, travel-safe charcuterie items courtesy of Trader Joe’s and more. All proceeds from the event will go towards PATH’s mission of ending homelessness for individuals, families and communities.

For more information, visit epath.org. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/path-making-it-home-tour-tickets-142755408269