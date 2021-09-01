Free scavenger hunt series to take place on Third Street Promenade

By Kamala Kirk

Downtown Santa Monica Inc. in partnership with Santa Monica Mystery Quest has launched a free scavenger hunt series on the Third Street Promenade.

Mystery and adventure lovers will enjoy this real-world, immersive experience to solve the case of the missing Promenade dinosaur. Participants will follow clues, collaborate with teammates, collect points and win prizes.

You are one of four self-appointed supervillains converging on the Third Street Promenade. Unknown to the others, each of you intends to steal one of the

Promenade dinosaurs. But someone else has beaten you to it! Now you must band together to discover the name of the villain and the location of the prehistoric prize. A mysterious caped figure known as Q has been tracking the thief for some time. To protect their identity, Q cannot pursue the caper but has left a series of clues for your intrepid partnership.

Each participating team is encouraged to come up with a fun name for their squad and sport a team color or costume. To participate in a quest is free but registration is required. Once registered, participants will receive additional details by email on the day of their quest.

The scavenger hunt series will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10; Friday Oct. 8, Friday Nov. 12, and Friday Dec. 10. Winners will be announced after each session.

For more information and to register for a quest visit, visit santamonicamysteryquest.com.