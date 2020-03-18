Tosca Musk is a romantic at heart. The Playa Vista resident has made a career of writing, directing and producing films in the romance genre, but her current infatuation is with digital entrepreneurship. Forward-thinking and tech-savvy, her latest venture is the creation of Passionflix — a streaming platform created specifically for fans of the romance genre.

Until Passionflix, she says, “There has never been a place where you could find great romance movies that you know are going to take you on an emotional roller coaster, but are also going to have a happy ending.”

The “emotional roller coaster” of romance stories, says Musk, is what allows people to laugh and cry —

validating a range of powerful,

real-life emotions.

“We wanted to create a space where a woman can rejuvenate at the end of the day, watch a story without the fear of something evil lurking around the corner, and there’s a happy or hopeful ending. Overall it’s a really positive experience.”

Musk has recently wrapped filming on “Gabriel’s Inferno,” based on the steamy novel from Sylvain Reynard that has a massive fan base. She also plans to direct four more films this year, including “Three Wishes,” based on the best-selling book by Kristen Ashley, about a young woman who inherits her own personal genie.

“We work very closely with the authors to adapt the stories and bring these

books to life as the fan would want,” explains Musk.

Musk — whose famous brothers are indeed Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk and The Kitchen Restaurant Group founder and food education activist/philanthropist Kimbal Musk –– says she’s making inclusivity a priority for new content. Currently most of the characters featured in films available on the streaming service are heterosexual Caucasians, but she wants those offerings to be more representative of her audience’s diversity.

Musk’s broader content mission also involves removing cultural stigmas about female sexuality.

“One of the things that really frustrates me is this double standard: If men discuss sex, suddenly they’re macho, awesome human beings; but if a woman discusses sex, she is looked down upon — she’s shamed. That’s unfair and immediately puts us in a much lesser place in society.”

As she continues to grow her company, Musk loves being able to live and work in Playa Vista.

“I moved into Playa Vista in 2012, when it wasn’t crazy expensive,” she says. “Everyone I know outside of Playa Vista calls it Pleasantville because everyone in Playa Vista is so pleasant, which I love.”

— Shanee Edwards