Still Life provides tools to reduce stress and increase happiness

By Sofia Santana

Founded two years ago by Henry Mitchell, Jim George and Spencer Atkins, Still Life is a company centered around the practice of stillness and prioritizing overall well-being.

“Our mission is to reduce suffering from anything like tension, stress, anxiety and sleep problems, and to increase well-being like creativity, problem-solving skills, and to allow people from all walks of life to build towards a life well-lived,” said Atkins, co-founder and CEO of Still Life.

Still Life’s facility on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice opened just three weeks before the pandemic hit. Atkins and his team were forced to get creative and explore other options for their services.

“Once COVID hit, we really had to accelerate the digitization process,” Atkins said. “We already knew we wanted to create an app, and this accelerated process ended up being one of the best gifts we all collectively could have gotten because now we’re not constrained by the physical limitations of our space. We can really reach more people and really democratize stillness.”

Their mission to democratize stillness was one of the driving forces in the creation of a free vaccination meditation to help ease any COVID vaccine-related anxiety.

“When the vaccine came out and was being discussed, we saw a lot of people having a lot of fear because it was such an accelerated process,” Atkins said. “We thought, let’s give something free of charge that’s designed to be played just before or after your vaccination, that can help them feel a little less anxious and help them back to their balanced state.”

Whether you’re eager to get the vaccine or are still hesitant, the 10-minute meditation was designed to help ease any type of anxiety around the vaccine, and Still Life is committed to getting this resource out into the public.

“We just want people to have any kind of helpful resource available to help them through this time,” Atkins said. “That’s really what we’re all about here.”

The free vaccine meditation can be accessed on their Instagram (@still.life) or can be accessed by scanning a QR code.

For more information, visit still.life