Former Angeleno Jake La Botz, who played regularly at the late, lamented Liquid Kitty before moving east and ultimately settling in Nashville, is back in town to headline at McCabe’s, where he’s likely to preview tunes from his new Jimmy Sutton-produced album “They’re Coming for Me.” Its release was unexpectedly delayed by crowdfunding platform PledgeMusic’s much-publicized implosion, but it’s finally due Oct. 18 from Hi-Style/Free Dirt. Expect La Botz to apply his signature grit-and-grin, gospel-blues spin as he testifies to the magical properties of “This Comb.” Venice-forged talent Sunny War opens. Music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at McCabe’s Guitar Shop, 3101 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Tickets are $18 at (310) 828-4497 at mccabes.com.