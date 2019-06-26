Artist Lynn Segerblom, one of the people who created the original 1978 Pride Rainbow Flag, will be in Santa Monica on Saturday (June 29) to discuss her experience as an artist and activist.

A talk and reception happens from 4:30 and 8 p.m. among rare photos, artwork by LGBTQ+ artists, and original rainbow flag artwork that are part of the “Spectrum Gestalt 6” exhibit at bG Gallery (3009 Ocean Park Blvd.). A portion of art sales from Saturday’s event benefits the LA Gay and Lesbian Center. Visit santamonica.bgartdealings.com for more info.