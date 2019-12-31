1. “Venice Killing May Be Gang-Related,” July 22. Readers were shocked and horrified by the violent beating death of 25-year-old Pedro Ruiz, a popular volunteer at Westminster Avenue Elementary School. Police have arrested a member of the Venice 13 street gang to stand trial for murder.

2. “First Look: Marina del Rey Trader Joe’s,” April 17. What can we say? Locals are obsessed with TJ’s.

3. “8 Unspoken Rules of Being Homeless in Venice,” May 22. A lot of people talk about homelessness in Venice. We asked homeless people what it takes to survive that experience.

4. “Parents Paint Pastor as a Schoolhouse Bully,” Feb. 27. Parents and parishioners went to battle after the then-pastor of St. Mark Church in Venice elected to remove its parochial school’s very popular principal for unclear reasons.

5. “Oil Well Blowout Rattles Marina del Rey,” Jan. 23. When an abandoned 1930s oil well spewed mud and gas more than 60 feet into the air along Via Marina, marina residents demanded more information — and better communication — from state and local officials.