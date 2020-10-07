By Stepan Sarkisian

Along the iconic Venice Boardwalk, burger stand the Win~dow at American Beauty is looking to recreate the magic a second time.

Stylized as “The Win~Dow,” the classic American-style takeaway restaurant opened its first location on Rose Avenue in 2019, where it quickly became a neighborhood favorite and famous for its $4 burgers. Its second location, right on the corner of Ocean Front Walk and 19th Avenue, will feature its signature cheeseburgers at wallet-friendly prices just steps away from the beach.

Head Chefs Anthony Goodwin and Chef Elisha Ben-Haim opened the new location on Tuesday, Sept. 29, committed to keeping much of the menu and low-prices the same while offering some new Venice-appropriate additions. The curated menu, which features items costing $8 or less, features vegetarian alternatives like grain bowls and plant-based burgers, alongside fried chicken sandwiches and the Win~dow’s ever-popular cheeseburgers. The expanded menu also features a separate ice-cream bar offering milkshakes and dipped cones, perfect frozen treats for cooldowns on hot beach days.

The new location also has a 40-seat patio with a prime view of the Pacific Ocean and Muscle Beach for those looking to relax while enjoying their meal. If you’re feeling a bit lazy, local delivery is also available through DoorDash, Postmates and UberEats. Check out the new location open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and for more information, visit www.thewin-dow.la or follow @americanbeauty.la on Instagram.