Compiled by Angie Fiedler Sutton

“Skintight” @ The Geffen Playhouse Sept. 3 – Oct. 6

Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (“Wicked”) helms this new comedy by Joshua Harmon on how to age gracefully in a world obsessed with youth. When Jodi’s ex-husband gets engaged to a much younger woman, Jodi “escapes” to her father’s abode — only to be confronted by her father’s live-in boyfriend, who is 20.

10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. $30+. (310) 208-5454; geffenplayhouse.org

“The Heal” @ The Getty Villa Sept. 5 – Sept. 28

Helen Hayes Award-winning director and playwright Aaron Posner adapts Sophocles’ timeless tale of hurting and healing into a spiritual exploration of the redeeming power of human connection, with producing help from Maryland’s Round House Theatre. The wounded Philoctetes has suffered alone on an island, stranded by Odysseus. But now Odysseus needs him to help win the Trojan War.

17985 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu. $25-$48. (310) 440-7300; getty.edu

“On Beckett” @ Kirk Douglas Theatre Sept. 13 – Oct. 27

The great Tony Award-winning actor, comedian and clown Bill Irwin tackles the oeuvre of Samuel Beckett from the perspective of a master performer. In this intimate 90-minute show, he asks the audience to join him in experiencing Beckett’s language in compelling new ways — employing dance, slapstick and vaudevillian antics to illuminate the legendary playwright’s take on humanity.

9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. $30-$75. (213) 628-2772; centertheatregroup.org

“Miss Lilly Gets Boned” @ The Electric Lodge Sept. 14 – Oct. 28

Sex, faith and violence intersect in this new play by “This Is Us” writer-producer Bekah Brunstetter and presented by Rogue Machine. Miss Lilly is a virginal Sunday school teacher looking for a sexual awakening. Meanwhile, a doctor in Africa tries to communicate with an elephant. Exploring the tenuous boundaries that separate our civilized sides from our more animal ones, the play experiments with the absurd.

1416 Electric Ave., Venice. $10-$39.99. (855) 585-5185; roguemachinetheatre.net

“Sisters in Law” @ The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Sept. 18 – Oct. 13

This West Coast premiere based on Linda Hirshman’s New York Times bestseller of the same name celebrates the friendship and conflict between the first two female Supreme Court justices. Liberal Ruth Bader Ginsburg and conservative Sandra Day O’Connor may be on opposite sides of the political spectrum, but both deal with matters of the law and personal belief in a tale that’s pertinent to our politically charged times.

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. $60. (310) 746-4000; thewallis.org

“True Colors” @ The Braid Sept. 19 – Sept. 22

Returning after a popular May run, this Jewish Women’s Theatre salon show presents poignant and moving stories from Jews of color, exploring identity, community and being Jewish in modern times.

2912 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica. $45-$50. (310) 315-1400; jewishwomenstheatre.org

“American Standard: A Story of Enough” @ Highways Performance Space Sept. 19 – Sept. 28

This original solo show by Lilly Bright is based on her true life story of surviving a near two-decade battle with bulimia. Having its Los Angeles premiere, Bright’s show follows her search for a “cure,” discovering a path to imperfect wholeness and the courage to finally be enough.

1651 18th St., Santa Monica. $15-$25. (310) 453-1755; highwaysperformance.org

“Adieu Monsieur Haffmann” @ Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz Sept. 20

This original play won four of the six Molière Awards for which it was nominated in 2018. Set during World War II, it recreates the torments of Paris and dives into the harsh reality of occupied France’s darkest hours.

10361 W Pico Blvd., Los Angeles. $20-$30. (310) 286-0553; theatreraymondkabbaz.com

“1984” @ The Actors’ Gang Oct. 3 – Nov. 16

Michael Gene Sullivan’s dark and twisty adaptation of Orwell’s literary classic, directed by Academy Award winner Tim Robbins, returns to Culver City after a world tour. Winston Smith hates his job in a government bureau that rewrites history, but even amid prying eyes and screens he starts to feel the stirrings of rebellion — and something else that feels a lot like love.

9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City. $34.99+. (310) 838-4264; theactorsgang.com

The Binge Fringe Festival of Free Theatre (BFF) @ Santa Monica Playhouse Oct. 12 – Nov. 15

Billed as the “only free theater festival on the West Coast,” this annual celebration of the dramatic arts features 55 plays, musicals, workshops and cultural exchange events all for, you guessed it, free!

1211 4th St., Santa Monica. (310) 394-9779; santamonicaplayhouse.com

“Department of Dreams” @ City Garage Oct. 26 – Dec. 7

This world premiere of Jeton Neziraj’s nightmarish Orwellian comedy feels highly relevant to today’s politics. An autocratic government demands its citizens put their dreams in a depository to exert control over their imaginations. Dan, a new hire for the prized job of “interpreter,” looks for threats to the government’s authority and its version of “truth.” If order is to be maintained, deviance must be extinguished and imagination co-opted. Bergamot Station, 2525 Michigan Ave.,

Santa Monica. $20-$25. (310) 453-9939; citygarage.org

“Our Country” @ The Broad Stage Nov. 9 & Nov. 10

This autobiographical play by Becca Wolff and Annie Saunders takes Sophocles’ “Antigone” and stories from the American frontier, creating an original work set in California’s marijuana country. Based on recorded conversations between Saunders and her younger brother,

a pot farmer, it explores the fraught nature of siblinghood, combining childhood memories with Greek myths in a fresh new way.

1313 11th St., Santa Monica. $39-$49. (310) 434-3200; thebroadstage.org

“Little Women” @ Westchester Playhouse Nov. 15 – Dec. 21

The Kentwood Players bring Louisa May Alcott’s literary classic to vivid musical life, just before the much anticipated Greta Gerwig movie adaptation comes out. With joyful melodies and memorable characters, the musical follows the four March sisters as they discover adventure, heartbreak and hope during the Civil War era.

8301 Hindry Ave., Westchester. $27. (310) 645-5156; kentwoodplayers.org