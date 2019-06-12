57.8-pound white seabass was top catch of the 2019 Marina del Rey Halibut Derby

Longtime local angler Daniel Ahman has quite the fish story — and a winner’s circle photo to prove it. On June 2 he won the 44th annual Marina del Rey Halibut Derby with a last-minute catch of a 57.8-pound white seabass in Santa Monica Bay. It’s the first time anything other than a halibut won the derby, proceeds of which fund the Marina del Rey Anglers’ youth fishing programs and grow-outs to replenish the white seabass population.