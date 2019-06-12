57.8-pound white seabass was top catch of the 2019 Marina del Rey Halibut Derby

Daniel Ahman, left, and boat captain Jimmy Stathis

Longtime local angler Daniel Ahman has quite the fish story — and a winner’s circle photo to prove it. On June 2 he won the 44th annual Marina del Rey Halibut Derby with a last-minute catch of a 57.8-pound white seabass in Santa Monica Bay. It’s the first time anything other than a halibut won the derby, proceeds of which fund the Marina del Rey Anglers’ youth fishing programs and grow-outs to replenish the white seabass population.

