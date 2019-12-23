A heavy plume of thick, dark smoke rose above Marina del Rey Harbor last Friday when a 35-foot power boat caught fire while docked at Burton Chace Park.

Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station responded to the blaze at around 2 p.m., with Harbor Patrol deputies, and Los Angeles County Lifeguards and county firefighters hosing down the flames from a patrol boat.

“You could see a plume of smoke from our station, which is not too far away,” said Sgt. Vincent Ursini of the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station. It took crews between 20 and 30 minutes to extinguish the fire, he said.

Three men were injured during the blaze. One had third-degree burns, one had minor burns to the hand and wrist, and another was treated for smoke inhalation, said Ursini. All were transferred to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for further treatment.

Marina del Rey resident Hanala Sagal captured photos and video of the fire’s towering plume of smoke.

“I was in my living room at the Marina City Club when the dog barked. I turned and saw black smoke coming from the docks near Burton Chace Park. The huge flames made me think a mega-yacht blew up,” said Sagal.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation at press time.

— Christina Campodonico